NEP 2020 opens new pathways for research and skills: Assam education minister

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on January 9 said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 marks a major shift towards a more flexible, student-focused and skill-driven higher education system, with long-term implications for employability and research.

Speaking at an academic meeting held at Gauhati University, Pegu said the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) and the Five-Year Integrated Masters Programme (FYIMP) introduced under the policy are designed to widen academic choices and encourage innovation and advanced skill development. He urged both students and institutions to fully utilise the flexibility built into the new academic framework.

The meeting reviewed the academic structure and rollout of FYUGP and FYIMP, with discussions focusing on curriculum restructuring, student progression routes, digital systems and institutional readiness. Deans, heads of departments, faculty members and principals of affiliated colleges participated in the deliberations.

Pegu stressed that universities would need to adapt proactively and work closely with affiliated colleges to ensure that the intent of NEP 2020 translates into measurable academic outcomes. He added that a multidisciplinary approach would better align higher education with emerging employment needs.

Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta outlined the operational challenges linked to implementing NEP 2020 and highlighted the importance of technology-led systems. He said the adoption of the SAMARTH digital platform was key to streamlining academic and examination processes, adding that the university has already initiated several reform measures to support the transition.

Academic Registrar Prof Rajib Handique presented an overview of academic and administrative issues related to the new programmes. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Registrar Prof Utpal Sarma.

Senior officials, including Dr Hemanta Kumar Nath, Secretary of University Classes, members of the Assam College Principals’ Council and representatives of the Gauhati University Teachers’ Association, were also present.