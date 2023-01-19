A Nepalese man discovered his mother, who had been missing since November 2018, in a prison in Assam's Cachar district for unlawfully entering India.

Feroz Leheri (26), the son of the missing woman, comes from the Lakshmipur region of Nepal's Sarlahi district, which borders Bihar.

After learning that his mother, Jannat Khatun, was being held at the Silchar Central Jail's transit camp, Lehari, his sister-in-law, Anwar Leheri, and a relative, Sohana Khatun, reached Silchar on January 9 to meet his missing mother.



Jannat Khatun was allegedly apprehended in the Cachar district's Katigora region in November 2018. Following legal processes, she was sent to the Silchar Central Jail. At the conclusion of the trial, the court sentenced her to two years in prison, which will expire on December 27, 2020. She is now being held in the Central Jail Transit Camp.

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Following the completion of her term, the Superintendent of the Central Jail wrote to the authorities. However, the situation was repressed, and no efforts were made to return Jannat Khatun to her native country.

Feroz's father, Johnif Lehari, died some years ago, according to him. His mother has been caring for the family since his death.

"My mother had a head injury in 2018. She suffered from mental instability after that, and she went missing from home one day. We looked everywhere but couldn't find her. We also filed a missing person complaint at the Haripur police station, which is located in our neighbourhood. However, we were unable to locate her "Feroz said.

Despite his best efforts, Feroz had given up hope of ever seeing his mother again. Several months ago, he learned through the Bal Suraksha Abhiyan in the Kalimpong district of West Bengal that his mother was imprisoned in Silchar. Following that, they communicated with Nepalese government officials and contacted the centre through the embassy.

Finally, they learned that the process of returning Jannat Khatun to the country had begun. As a result, they raced to Silchar. "We aim to complete all treatments and return her in a day or two," Firoz added. He also stated that he could communicate with his mother from outside the jail, and she appeared to be fully normal.

"My mum is overjoyed to hear she may return home," he said.