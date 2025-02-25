The North Eastern Regional Community Resource Management Society (NERCORMS) will host the 'NER Tech Hackathon: Unleashing the Potential of 5G, IoT, AI, and Related Technologies to Address the Gap in NER' at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati, on March 11.

The event aims to foster digital innovation by leveraging 5G technology to address key challenges in healthcare, agriculture, animal husbandry, and IoT applications in the Oil and Gas industry, with a strong emphasis on reaching remote communities, women, youth and self-help groups.

The hackathon will be organised under the project 'Deepening of Scientific Research on 5G Use Cases for Solving Challenges of Society' by the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCORMS), a society under the North Eastern Council, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India.

The hackathon provides a platform for early-stage startups, incubated innovators, and college/university students to develop and showcase scalable technology solutions and ideas tailored for the region.

The event seeks to drive technological advancements that contribute to sustainable development and economic growth in the Northeast, by bringing together bright minds from various sectors.

NERCORMS has announced a grand prize of Rs 10 lakhs for the winning team, along with three consolation prizes of Rs 2 lakhs each. Registration for the NER Tech Hackathon 2025 is open until March 1. Additionally, Rs 5000 will be provided to all selected teams to meet miscellaneous expenses.

Interested participants can learn more and apply at www.nec5g.org.