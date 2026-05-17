NES conducts outreach in Arunachal's Dollungmukh, highlights conservation and connectivity concerns

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES), led by Prof. Tana Showren, conducted a social outreach programme in Dollungmukh under Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on environmental conservation, cleanliness, tourism promotion and key local development concerns.

During the programme, NES appealed to residents to protect flora and fauna by avoiding hunting activities in order to encourage eco-tourism and preserve biodiversity. The organisation also stressed the need to curb plastic pollution by preventing dumping of bottles and non-biodegradable waste into rivers, highlighting its impact on aquatic ecosystems.

The team further called for awareness campaigns in the upper ridges of Raga and Daporijo to maintain cleanliness of river systems and promoted the “Vocal for Local” initiative to encourage local handicrafts and indigenous products for strengthening a self-reliant rural economy.

As part of the visit, Dollungmukh ZPM Tanga Bini submitted a memorandum to the NES leadership seeking intervention on several issues, including demarcation of boundaries between Papum Pare and Kamle districts, construction of a road connecting Dollungmukh to Kimin, finalisation of villages falling under the Air Force bombing zone, eco-tourism development around the Subansiri Lower Project and settlement of the Assam-Arunachal border dispute.

Responding to the concerns, Prof. Showren stated that both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments are working towards resolving border disputes outside court and assured support from NES in the process. He also noted that several pending road connectivity projects, including the East-West Corridor, have been delayed due to environmental clearances and said district committees would be asked to provide status updates for faster progress.

NES further informed that joint inspections and meetings involving district administrations of Upper Subansiri, Lower Subansiri and Papum Pare districts would be initiated to address inter-district connectivity bottlenecks.