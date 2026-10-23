Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 23 took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the Congress was attempting to relaunch the “same product” every year.

Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting, Sarma said the Congress was projecting Gandhi, who is 57 years old, as a youth leader and Gen Z icon.

“I agree with PM Modi that there is an attempt by the Congress party to relaunch the same product every year. Today, the Congress even recognises a 57-year-old gentleman as a youth and Gen Z. By that logic, even I (Himanta Biswa Sarma) will also be Gen Z, as my age is also 57,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma described Gandhi as an “eternal youth product”, alleging that the Congress repeatedly presents him as a youth icon without any change in his political standing.

“Congress has discovered one product for India that is an eternal youth product called Rahul Gandhi. He never becomes old and also never becomes mature, and every time he is relaunched as a youth icon. That is what PM Modi has elaborated — you are trying to launch a failed product every time,” Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister further alleged that Gandhi travels abroad for a “cooling-off period” after electoral setbacks before being projected afresh by the party.

“There are some people who remain excited about Rahul Gandhi, and every time they relaunch the same product, the people who are launching him are not tired, but the customers are tired of seeing him,” Sarma said.