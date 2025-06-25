‘Never forget the dark days’: Assam CM says Congress strangled Constitution on Emergency anniversary

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of betraying the Constitution while now claiming to defend it.

“Those who themselves strangled the Constitution are now posing as its protectors,” Sarma said in a post on X. “June 25 — a reminder of the darkest chapter in India's democracy. Never forget the dark days of the Emergency.”

The Emergency, declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, suspended civil liberties, imposed censorship on the press, and led to the mass jailing of opposition leaders. To mark the occasion, the Centre officially designated June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas in 2024 — a move aimed at institutionalising the memory of what is widely regarded as one of the most controversial periods in independent India's history.

Reflecting on the era, Sarma paid tribute to “the brave men and women who stood firm to uphold the Constitution during those dark times.” He credited their sacrifices for the eventual fall of the Congress government, which he described as a necessary end to a “shameful” phase in India’s democratic journey.

The remarks came as various events unfolded across the country to commemorate the anniversary. In New Delhi, the Union Ministry of Culture, along with the Delhi government, held a formal event at Thyagaraj Stadium. Union Minister Amit Shah flagged off the “Long Live Democracy Yatra,” an initiative by MYBharat volunteers intended to promote awareness about constitutional values and the lessons learned from the Emergency. The Yatra will travel nationwide in the coming weeks.

RSS and BJP leader Bhubana Nanda Tripathy, who was jailed during the Emergency, also spoke out. “That was a dark period. It happened because Indira Gandhi wanted to save her chair,” he said. “There was no foreign invasion. There was no anarchy in the country either. But she imposed the Emergency to save herself... All fundamental rights were abolished during that time... The Constitution was murdered.”