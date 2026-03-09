“Never seen such public support”: Himanta Biswa Sarma on massive turnout for Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, March 9 said that the ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra has received an unprecedented public response across the state, with lakhs of people turning up to participate in the outreach programme.

Speaking to the media at the conclusion of the second phase of the yatra, Sarma described the turnout as the largest public response he has witnessed in his political career. “Lakhs of people participated and blessed us. I have not seen this kind of public response in my entire political life,” the Chief Minister said.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which has travelled through several districts of Assam over the past weeks, is aimed at directly connecting with citizens and seeking their support while also highlighting the state government’s initiatives and development agenda.

Sarma said the second phase of the yatra concludes on Monday, but the programme will continue with another round of visits across regions that have not yet been covered. “Today is the last day of the second phase, but we will have the third phase as well,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the next leg of the yatra will focus on areas that remain outside the route so far. “We have covered everything except Barak Valley and the Hill Districts of Assam. We will cover them in the third phase,” Sarma added.