New anti-paper leak Bill won't work either, claims Gaurav Gogoi in Parliament

Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on July 28 criticised the Centre's proposed amendments to the anti-paper leak law, arguing that the existing legislation enacted in 2024 had failed to prevent examination leaks and that the new Bill would meet the same fate.

Initiating the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Gogoi said the government had introduced a similar law after the 2024 NEET paper leak, describing it then as a "historic step" to curb examination fraud.

"The 2026 leak proved that the law was a failure and it will fail again," Gogoi said, questioning the effectiveness of the proposed amendments.

The government introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, days after nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The proposed amendments seek to enhance punishment for paper leaks to a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

Gogoi also criticised the police action against protesting students, alleging the use of pellet guns and electric batons, and questioned the treatment of women demonstrators.

"Students were compelled to hit the streets. Their pain needs to be understood," he said.

The Congress leader also took a swipe at BJP members for welcoming Pradhan in Parliament after his resignation.

"When he came here, he was welcomed as if he had returned after fighting with Pakistan. Do you have no shame?" Gogoi remarked.

Questioning the government's handling of the issue, Gogoi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging ministers to focus on social media rather than addressing systemic issues such as coaching centres, paper-setting processes and the alleged printing press mafia.

He also sought answers on the status of the high-powered committee headed by former ISRO chairman K. Radhakrishnan, constituted after the 2024 controversy.

"The government says 47 people were removed or transferred from the National Testing Agency. The sanctioned strength is only 34. Who are these 47 people? The country deserves to know," Gogoi said.