Assam's new governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, is scheduled to arrive in the state on February 21. According to the reports, state ministers and other government representatives would meet him at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.

Kataria will take the oath of office as the 31st Governor of Assam, on February 22.

Gulab Chand Kataria, the leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, was chosen by President of India Droupadi Murmu to serve as Governor of Assam.

Gulab Chand Kataria is Assam's 31st governor. Kataria, who was born on October 13, 1944, served as Rajasthan's home minister from 2014 until 2018. Kataria is the BJP politician for Rajasthan and a member of the party's central working committee. He was elected to the ninth Lok Sabha as a representative of Udaipur.