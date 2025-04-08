The Assam Excise Department has officially revised the operating hours for liquor establishments in Guwahati, extending service times for both retail outlets and on-site consumption venues.



As per the latest government notification, Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) OFF shops — which sell bottled liquor for home consumption — are now allowed to operate until 11:00 PM, extending from the previous closing time.



Meanwhile, IMFL ON premises, including bars, clubs, and restaurants, can now serve alcohol until 12:30 AM, an extension from the earlier midnight limit. These updated timings are effective immediately and apply solely within the Guwahati city limits.



The move follows earlier reports from April 5, suggesting that the state government was considering the extension of bar operating hours to accommodate public demand and boost the hospitality sector.



However, confusion arose recently after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press conference in Dibrugarh, announced that liquor shops across Assam would remain open until 2:00 AM. The announcement triggered widespread debate and concern over potential law and order implications.



Shortly thereafter, CM Sarma took to social media to clarify his remarks, stating that the extended hours would not be applicable to liquor shops across the state, thereby rolling back the earlier statement. The current extension is now limited to Guwahati and comes through an official directive by the Excise Department.