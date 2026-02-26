New building of Gopinath Bordoloi Model LP School inaugurated in Haflong

The newly constructed building of Gopinath Bordoloi Model Lower Primary School was inaugurated in Haflong by Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, marking a significant step in strengthening primary education in Dima Hasao district.

Established in 1954 in Haflong town, Gopinath Bordoloi Lower Primary School is one of only two Assamese-medium schools currently functioning in Dima Hasao district. As part of efforts to upgrade educational infrastructure, the school has now been developed into a model lower primary institution with a modern building and enhanced facilities.

Speaking at the inauguration, Gorlosa said the new school building has been constructed under a Chief Executive Member pilot project and will provide facilities comparable to private schools, including smart classrooms. He added that arrangements for school buses would also be made to ensure better access for students.

During the programme, Gorlosa also released Dimasa language textbooks for Classes 9 and 10. He informed that the Assam government has decided to introduce Dimasa textbooks for Class 9 in the 2026–27 academic session and for Class 10 in the 2027–28 academic session. From the 2026–27 session onwards, students of both government and private schools in Dima Hasao district will be able to study in their mother tongue, Dimasa, at the secondary level.

Expressing gratitude, Gorlosa thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, along with members of the Dimasa Sahitya Sabha and the textbook committee, for their role in making Dimasa-language education a reality.

On the same day, the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council also launched “e-Dima Hasao 1.0”, a digital initiative aimed at ensuring attendance monitoring in lower primary schools and institutions employing contractual teachers under the council. Appointment letters were distributed to newly recruited teachers in high schools, ME schools and on contractual basis. Additionally, appointment letters were handed over to 300 Anganwadi helpers under the Sambar block.

Addressing the gathering, Gorlosa alleged that earlier attempts were made by certain quarters to create a divide between Assamese and Dimasa communities by relocating the original Gopinath Bordoloi Lower Primary School. He said the new model school stands as a symbol of unity and inclusive development.

Highlighting future plans, he stated that four Eklavya Residential Schools would be constructed in Dima Hasao district to provide free quality education to students. He added that the district’s education system has improved significantly, reducing the need for students to go outside the hill district for studies up to Class 12.

Gorlosa also noted that following reforms after the arrest of former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul, students from Dima Hasao have started receiving greater opportunities. He said “Super 30” coaching centres for APSC and medical entrance examinations have been opened in Haflong, with an annual expenditure ranging between ₹70 lakh and ₹1 crore, benefiting both tribal and non-tribal students.

Calling teachers the backbone of society and nation-building, Gorlosa urged educators to discharge their duties with dedication, stating that the contribution of teachers is indispensable in building a healthy and progressive society.