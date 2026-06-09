New counsel appointed for Shyamkanu Mahanta, accused in Zubeen Garg murder plot case

Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the case related to the death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, has appointed a new legal counsel to represent him in the ongoing court proceedings.

According to reports, advocate Gaurab Chakraborty has been engaged as Mahanta's new lawyer and will represent him in subsequent hearings.

The development comes days after the Gauhati High Court rejected Mahanta's bail application on May 29 in connection with the case arising from the death of Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the bail applications of four other accused in the case has been completed in the Fast Track Court. After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence, the court reserved its order on their bail pleas.

With the appointment of a new advocate, Mahanta is expected to pursue his legal defence as the case progresses through the judicial process.

The matter continues to remain under consideration before the courts, with further developments expected following the Fast Track Court's order on the pending bail applications.