Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria emphasized the implementation of three new criminal laws with a more humane approach. These remarks were made during the two-day conference titled 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System,' organized by the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, held recently.

Scheduled to be rolled out nationwide from July 1, the three new criminal laws aim to modernize and humanize India's legal framework, shedding the remnants of the British colonial heritage. Governor Kataria, in his valedictory address, highlighted specific provisions addressing hit-and-run cases, crimes against women, and the abolition of sedition laws as examples of this humane approach.

"These laws represent a major departure from the earlier colonial laws, instilling pride in every Indian by shedding the remnants of colonial legal heritage, not only in Assam but throughout the region," remarked Governor Kataria.

Echoing this sentiment, Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi of the Gauhati High Court termed the new laws as a progressive step in modernizing the country's legal system. He emphasized the importance of assessing their effectiveness over time and making necessary improvements as required.

Further emphasizing the significance of public education and training, Gauhati High Court judge Justice Manas Ranjan Pathak stressed the need to familiarize those involved in implementing the new laws with their philosophy and spirit.

Justice Mir Alfaz Ali, Vice-Chancellor of the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, underscored the importance of a shift in mindset among enforcers, emphasizing the transition from a colonial to a nationalistic and citizen-centric approach.