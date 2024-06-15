The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a directive on Friday to all Central ministries and departments, emphasizing the need to incorporate content on newly enacted criminal laws in various training programs. These new laws are set to take effect on July 1, 2024.

The memorandum stated, "The undersigned is directed to say that the three new criminal laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshaya Adhiniyam, 2023—will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. These laws were notified on December 25, 2023, and will come into effect on July 1, 2024."

Further instructions in the memorandum urged all ministries and departments to instruct their respective training institutions to integrate content on these three new laws into their training programs. It also recommended utilizing e-courses available on the iGoT Karmayogi portal, which provide an overview of the changes introduced by the new laws.

To aid in developing training programs on these subjects, the memorandum suggested that ministries and departments seek assistance from the Bureau of Police Research and Development under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will feature 358 sections, replacing the 511 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This new code introduces 20 new crimes, increases imprisonment sentences for 33 crimes, raises fines for 83 crimes, and mandates minimum punishments for 23 crimes. It also introduces community service penalties for six crimes and repeals or removes 19 sections.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will contain 531 sections, an increase from the 484 in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). It modifies 177 provisions, adds nine new sections and 39 new sub-sections, incorporates 44 new provisions and clarifications, and includes timelines in 35 sections along with audio-video provisions. Fourteen sections have been repealed.

The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will encompass 170 provisions, replacing the original 167. It modifies 24 provisions, adds two new provisions and six sub-provisions, and repeals six provisions.

These legislative reforms mark a significant shift in India's criminal justice system, prioritizing crimes against women, children, and the nation. This new focus contrasts with colonial-era laws, which primarily emphasized treason and treasury offenses over the needs of ordinary citizens.

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