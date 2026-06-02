New Dibrugarh Stadium set to boost sporting ecosystem across Upper Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Dibrugarh Lok Sabha MP Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday, June 2 visited the newly constructed stadium at Khanikar in Dibrugarh and reviewed its infrastructure, facilities and development progress.

During the inspection, Sonowal assessed the amenities created at the stadium and examined the ongoing infrastructure aimed at strengthening sporting activities in the region. He also offered suggestions for the effective development and optimal utilisation of the facility.

Expressing confidence in the project's long-term impact, Sonowal said the stadium, equipped with modern facilities, has the potential to significantly strengthen the sporting ecosystem of Dibrugarh district and the wider Upper Assam region.

“I firmly believe that this modern sports infrastructure, equipped with contemporary facilities, will usher in a new era for sports not only in Dibrugarh district but across Upper Assam. The stadium will serve as a milestone in nurturing and developing the sporting talent of our youth,” he said.

The Union Minister emphasised that the creation and strengthening of sports infrastructure remain essential for providing opportunities to young athletes and fostering a culture of excellence in sports. He noted that such facilities can play an important role in identifying, training and supporting emerging talent from the region.

Several dignitaries accompanied Sonowal during the visit, including Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Rituparna Baruah, Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited Chairman Bikul Deka, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan, Dibrugarh Development Authority Chairman Asim Hazarika, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tongkeswar Sonowal, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Dibrugarh District Sports Association President Niranjan Saikia and District Sports Officer Sami Saikia, among others.

The inspection formed part of efforts to review the readiness and future utilisation of the stadium, which is expected to contribute to the development of sports and youth talent in Upper Assam.