Bajali Agro Farmers Producer Company Limited, based in the Bajali district of Assam, marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its new facility on June 12th. This development is set to play a crucial role in enhancing the livelihoods of local farmers by providing essential services and infrastructure for agricultural growth.

The newly inaugurated facility in Jalikhata includes an office, a purchase and sales centre, an agri-input shop, and a storeroom. It is designed to offer farmers improved access to agricultural inputs, efficient market linkages, and storage solutions. Additionally, it will serve as a hub for farmer interaction, knowledge sharing, and capacity building, further empowering the local agricultural community. The facility is expected to significantly boost the efficiency and productivity of the farmers, enabling them to better manage their produce and resources.

This initiative is part of the Central Sector Scheme of Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), under which Bajali Agro FPC has been operating since its establishment on July 19, 2021. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Assam Regional Office acts as the Implementing Agency, while Access Development Services functions as the Cluster-Based Business Organisation (CBBO).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Ankita Madhulalya, District Development Manager of NABARD, Hrishikesh Ray, Project Coordinator from Access Development Services, and over 100 farmer-shareholders. Their presence underscored the importance of this development in fostering sustainable agricultural practices in the region.

Bajali Agro FPC's efforts have been bolstered by a credit facility of Rs 6,00,000 sanctioned by Nabkisan Finance Limited, a subsidiary of NABARD, under the Credit Guarantee Fund supported by NabSanrakshan. This financial assistance is earmarked for agri-input trading and other agricultural activities aimed at strengthening the local value chain.

Access Development Services played a pivotal role throughout the credit facilitation process, providing continuous support and guidance to Bajali Agro FPC. Their involvement ensured the successful verification and sanctioning of the credit, highlighting the power of institutional partnerships in driving grassroots-level agribusiness growth.

During a field verification visit, Shyam Jyoti Borgohain, Business Development Manager of Nabkisan, expressed satisfaction with the FPC's operational and financial documentation, recommending further processing of the loan. This endorsement underscores the potential of Bajali Agro FPC in enhancing the working capital capacity necessary for the timely procurement and supply of quality inputs to farmers.

Ankita Madhulalya emphasised the significance of institutional partnerships in promoting sustainable agricultural development, noting the direct benefits these efforts bring to farmers at the grassroots level. She praised the FPC and CBBO teams for their dedication in operationalising the new centre.

The event concluded with a sense of renewed purpose among the stakeholders, reaffirming Bajali Agro FPC’s commitment to building a robust, self-reliant, and market-oriented rural economy. This development stands as a testament to the growing ecosystem of Farmer Producer Organisations in Assam, supported by NABARD, CBBOs, and allied financial institutions.