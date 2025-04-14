A discovery blending nature with nostalgia has led scientists to describe a new species of frog from Assam — Leptobrachium aryatium, named in honour of Arya Vidyapeeth College, one of Guwahati’s most esteemed institutions.

The frog was found in the heart of Garbhanga Reserve Forest, a biodiversity hotspot on the edge of Guwahati city.

The study was carried out by herpetologists Jayaditya Purkayastha, Dipankar Dutta, Jayanta Gogoi, and Saibal Sengupta.

Speaking about the discovery, herpetologist Dr Jayaditya Purkayastha said that it stood out with its fiery orange-and-black eyes, a unique reticulated throat pattern, and a smooth, rhythmic call at dusk. Scientific analysis of its appearance, DNA, and call patterns confirmed that this was a previously unknown species.

"The species was named Leptobrachium aryatium to honour Arya Vidyapeeth College’s enduring contribution to education and science," he said.

What adds a personal touch to this story is that all the authors — Dr. Jayaditya Purkayastha, Dr. Dipankar Dutta, Dr. Jayanta Gogoi, and Dr. Saibal Sengupta — were at some point associated with Arya Vidyapeeth College either as alumni or faculty.

For them, naming this frog after the college is a heartfelt tribute to the institution that shaped their scientific journeys.

"Garbhanga Reserve Forest, the site of the discovery, is not just the home of this unique frog — it is a vital green lung for Guwahati. Rich in plant and animal life, including elephants, butterflies, and rare birds, Garbhanga helps regulate the city’s climate and water systems. Unfortunately, it is under threat from urban sprawl and habitat destruction. The discovery of Leptobrachium aryatium reminds us that Assam’s forests still hold wonders waiting to be uncovered — and that protecting these natural spaces is not just important for wildlife, but for all of us," said Dr Jayaditya.

The genus Leptobrachium Tschudi, in the family Megophryidae, comprises a group of stocky-bodied frogs with wide heads, relatively short hind limbs, and distinctively coloured eyes.

The genus Leptobrachium currently consists of 38 species and is widely distributed across Southern China and India to the islands of the Sunda Shelf and the Philippines.

Recent molecular and morphological studies have revealed significant cryptic diversity within the genus, leading to the description of several new species, particularly in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Burma region.