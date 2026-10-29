Researchers from Mizoram University have discovered a new gecko species in the rocky habitats of Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, state Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on October 29.

The species, named Cyrtodactylus diamensis, belongs to the gecko genus Cyrtodactylus. The discovery was published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, drawing scientific attention to the region’s lesser-known reptile diversity, Baruah said in a social media post.

The study was conducted by Mizoram University researchers Krijotiya Thaochen, Mathipi Vabeirureilai, Mara Duaa Hlychho and Hmar Flawte.

According to the minister, the researchers examined specimens collected during fieldwork in August 2025 and July 2026, covering seven nights of surveys. They documented specimens in microhabitats around Umrangso, including rocky areas, and analysed their physical features and genetic characteristics to establish the species’ identity.

The newly identified gecko was found to be closely related to Cyrtodactylus arunachalensis, but differs in its genetic makeup and morphological characteristics, Baruah said.

Highlighting the ecological significance of the discovery, the minister said Dima Hasao’s rocky landscapes support specialised wildlife that may remain undocumented without dedicated scientific research and conservation efforts.

He said the finding underlined the importance of biodiversity research, habitat conservation and collaboration among scientists to better understand and protect the region’s natural heritage.

The discovery adds to scientific knowledge of the Northeast’s biodiversity and highlights the need to conserve habitats that could harbour previously undocumented species.