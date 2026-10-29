New Gecko species discovered in Umrangso’s rocky habitats in Assam
Mizoram University researchers have identified Cyrtodactylus diamensis in Umrangso's rocky habitats. The finding highlights Dima Hasao's biodiversity and the need for further research and conservation.
- The finding was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Threatened Taxa
- Four Mizoram University researchers led fieldwork across seven observation nights
- Specimens were collected during surveys in August 2025 and July 2026
Researchers from Mizoram University have discovered a new gecko species in the rocky habitats of Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, adding to the Northeast’s rich biodiversity.
The species, named Cyrtodactylus diamensis, belongs to the gecko genus Cyrtodactylus. The discovery was published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa.
The study was conducted by researchers Krijotiya Thaochen, Mathipi Vabeirureilai, Mara Duaa Hlychho and Hmar Flawte. They examined specimens collected during fieldwork in August 2025 and July 2026, with observations spanning seven nights.
The researchers studied the specimens’ physical features, genetic characteristics and microhabitats to establish the identity of the new species.
According to the study, Cyrtodactylus diamensis is closely related to Cyrtodactylus arunachalensis but differs in its genetic makeup and morphological characteristics.
The discovery highlights the ecological importance of the rocky landscapes of Dima Hasao and underscores the need for further biodiversity research and habitat conservation in Assam and the Northeast.
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