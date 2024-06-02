June 2 marks a historic moment for Assam's educational landscape as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the green light for the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Guwahati. This significant announcement, shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, propels the state into the league of select cities hosting prestigious educational institutions like IITs, AIIMS, National Law Universities, and now, an IIM.

In his tweet, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his gratitude, saying, "Sharing a BIG NEWS! Following our request in 2023, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given a spcl gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati, making it among the few cities to house an IIT, AIIMS, Nat’l Law Univ & now IIM (s.i.c)."

The journey towards this achievement has been marked by persistent efforts and collaboration. Over the past 18 months, Assam's leadership presented a compelling case to the Education Ministry, led by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Assam not only offered prime land but also extended logistical support for this endeavour, emphasising its commitment to fostering excellence in education.

According to a letter (dated April 10), addressed to the Director of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, by P.K. Banerjee, Joint Secretary, the state government has agreed to provide a plot of land free of cost and free from all encumbrances in an area with good infrastructure and industrial linkages.

The selection committee finalised a plot situated at Marabhita, near Guwahati, measuring 76.8332 hectare, and approved IIM Ahmedabad as the Mentor Institute for the new IIM.

In the earlier letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in April 2023, Chief Minister Sarma emphasised the strategic importance of establishing an IIM in Assam. He underscored the potential for economic development in the North Eastern Region, citing Assam's diverse industrial sectors and its proximity to South Asian countries.

Chief Minister Sarma, on June 2, highlighted the transformative impact of this decision, stating, "This will be a game-changer for Assam, making the State an education hub in Eastern India and also help fulfill our economic aspirations."

The Chief Minister envisages a collaborative environment where premier institutes work hand in hand with industries, leveraging multidisciplinary education to drive innovation and growth.

The swift execution of this initiative underlines the efficacy of a collaborative approach between the central and state governments. Chief Minister Sarma extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their cooperation in making this vision a reality.