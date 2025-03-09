In a move to safeguard students' interests, the Assam Cabinet has approved the enactment of the Assam Coaching Institutes (Control & Regulation) Act, 2025.

This legislation aims to ensure proper academic support, guidance, and protection for students enrolled in private coaching centers. The act will introduce a framework to regulate these institutions, ensuring quality education and ethical practices.

The Cabinet has decided to pursue UNESCO World Heritage Site status for Majuli and Sivasagar. To facilitate this process, experts will be engaged to assess and recommend the appropriate categories under which these sites can be proposed. The recognition would enhance cultural preservation and boost tourism in Assam.

Amid concerns over irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the Assam Police’s recent investigation highlighted that most examination centers are situated in private institutions. In response, the Cabinet has taken the following key resolutions:

Requesting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to allocate NEET examination centers exclusively in government schools to ensure fairness.

Urging NTA to conduct exams under the supervision of district commissioners for enhanced oversight.

Directing the Chief Secretary to take up the matter with the Director General of NTA and the Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to push for stricter examination protocols.