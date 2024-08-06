In a significant development for the agricultural community, the Kamrup District administration, in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, has taken a major step to support pineapple farmers in the Boko area. On Saturday, August 3, Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli laid the foundation stone for a new pineapple processing unit at Gamerimura, Boko.

This initiative is part of the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER) Scheme, spearheaded by the Directorate of Horticulture and Food Processing, Assam.

Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli laying the foundation stone for a new pineapple processing unit at Gamerimura, Boko

Hitesh Deka, the Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer of Boko, emphasized that the project aims to uplift pineapple growers and generate employment in the region. The processing unit, with a total budget of Rs 34.87 lakh, includes a government subsidy of Rs 25 lakh. Additionally, the Kamrup District Administration has allocated one bigha of government land to the Boko Pineapple Farmer Producer Company (FPC) Ltd on lease for the establishment of this unit.

District Commissioner Jalli expressed optimism about the processing unit's potential to transform the local economy by enabling farmers to export their products internationally. The Boko Pineapple FPC, established in 2016 with support from the Directorate of Horticulture & Food Processing, Assam, and integrated into the MOVCD-NER in 2019, has been producing certified organic pineapples over 1,000 hectares. The company's turnover for the fiscal year 2023-24 was Rs 70 lakh.

Economic boost for pineapple farmers of Boko

The community's involvement in pineapple cultivation is extensive, with numerous villages, including Jakuapara, Sukuniapara, Bamunigaon, Joypur, Langapara, and several others, contributing to the production. The Gamerimura weekly market on Fridays is particularly renowned for its pineapples. Niten Rabha, General Secretary of the Gamerimura Market and a pineapple grower, noted that more than ten thousand pineapples are sold daily in the area, generating an annual income of around Rs 20 lakh for growers. The peak seasons for sales are from June to September and October to December.

Sub-Divisional Agriculture Development Officer Manash Protim Mahanta highlighted that the organic pineapples from Boko are currently marketed in states such as West Bengal, Karnataka, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. The completion of the processing unit will enable the FPC to produce value-added products like jelly, jam, juice, and canned slices, facilitating access to international markets.

Under the MOVCD-NER scheme, the Boko Pineapple FPC has also established 500 vermicompost units for 500 beneficiaries, costing Rs 18.75 lakh. The FPC has received additional support in the form of vermiwash units, two collection centers, and tractors.

Hitesh Deka announced that the processing unit is expected to be operational within 8 to 9 months. He also highlighted that the Gamerimura pineapples, known for their juicy 'Kew' variety, are fully organic.

The Kamrup district boasts a significant area dedicated to pineapple cultivation, covering approximately 2,563 hectares and yielding around 52,000 tons annually. This new processing unit represents a vital advancement in enhancing the economic stability and growth prospects for Boko’s pineapple farmers.