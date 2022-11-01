Skill Entrepreneurship and Employment Department Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah called on a meeting with the authorities of Private ITIs at Assam Administrative Staff College on November 1, 2022.

In terms of reinforcing the capacity of private ITIs, Minister Baruah said “A new policy will be implemented in Assam very soon and I will personally invite all the people who are working in the skill training sector".

Minister Baruah further mentioned that a committee has already been formed and after 15 days the concerned people will provide their views in regard to operating ITIs, finding adequate places to build new ITIs, and so on and so forth.

After the recommendations, the government will take note of the requirements to be provided to the private ITIs like infrastructural arrangements, land requirements and capital incentives.

In the meeting, the minister addressed the issues faced by private ITIs in terms of operating and conducting their work.

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stated that it is the vision of the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma that ITIs should penetrate into the block level to make skill training available for everyone who wants to pursue a career in it.

Minister Baruah mentioned that according to the regulations of the New Education Policy, skill education should be the primary focus, that’s why the Government of Assam is trying to strengthen the aspect of skill education.

Adding to that Minister Baruah stated that various MoUs have also been signed with different organisations such as TATA, and Larsen & Toubro among others to fortify the quality of technical education.

B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary To Govt of Assam ( SEED ), Kasturi Bharali, DECT, Hanif Noorani, Joint Secretary to Government of Assam ( SEED) and other senior officials of the Department were present in the meeting.