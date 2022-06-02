A meeting was held today at the District Commissioner's office between top officers of the district administration and drivers of Ola, Uber, Rapido, PeIndia, and other cab services in Kamrup Metropolitan District under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha, amid reports of unfair practises and violations of consumer rights by cab drivers in the city.

Following directions have been issued by the district admin after the meeting:

1. From now onwards, the administration makes uniforms compulsory for cab drivers while driving a car.

2. Passengers must display their destination and fare as soon as they board the vehicle.

3. Four-wheelers must be operated with AC.

4. Cab drivers cannot cancel a trip as per their choice.

5. Each organization must have a local office in the city.

6. Nodal officers should be deployed in the local office.

7. Taxi Aggregators like Ola, Rapido, Uber, PeIndia cab must have a telephone number for ease of communication.

8. Drivers and Companies of all the cab operators must sort out their internal issues, and complaints soon.

9. Taxi Aggregators will have to provide both online and offline facilities to passengers for paying the fares.