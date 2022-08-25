Assam’s Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh has appealed to the people to follow the traffic rules religiously.

The Commissioner also talked about the newly introduced integrated traffic management system and said that new traffic rules have been introduced and people have been given a time period of five days to get themselves acquainted with the new scenario.

Addressing a press conference today, Harmeet Singh also said that for five days no fines would be issued to people. He said this relaxation has been given for five days so that people can get acclimatized to the new rules.

Harmeet Singh also said that strict monitoring would be conducted with regard to parking in the city so that traffic congestion and jams can be avoided.

Later coming to fines, the Guwahati Police Commissioner said that about Rs 4 crores have been collected as fines in one month. He also said that Rs 28 crores have been collected from January till July.