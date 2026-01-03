New Year’s Eve road deaths fall from 12 in 2022 to 1 in 2025 as Assam tightens traffic enforcement

Strict enforcement of traffic and road safety rules on New Year’s Eve has led to a sharp reduction in fatalities in Assam, with just one death reported on December 31, 2025, compared to 12 fatalities four years ago.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday described the outcome as a major achievement and said the government’s next target is to ensure zero deaths next year.

In a post on X, Sarma said that a focused mission to strictly enforce road safety measures on New Year’s Eve was launched four years ago with the objective of reducing accidents and saving lives. He noted that the results have been encouraging, with fatalities coming down from 12 in 2022 to six in 2023, five in 2024 and just one in 2025. Calling the outcome deeply satisfying, the chief minister said there is “no bigger satisfaction than saving precious lives.”

The Assam Police have been conducting intensified checks during year-end celebrations since 2022, including strict action against drunken driving, overspeeding and other traffic violations, to curb accidents during peak public movement.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain said that no road accidents were reported in the city on December 31, 2025, despite large crowds and multiple celebrations. Addressing a press conference, Jain said traffic enforcement in the city during 2025 resulted in the collection of ₹50.21 crore in fines for traffic rule violations.

Sharing annual crime and traffic data, Jain said a total of 1,026 road accidents were reported in Guwahati in 2025, marking a decline from 1,218 cases in 2024. Overall crime in the city also showed a downward trend, with 5,786 cases registered in 2025, compared to 7,412 in 2024 and 9,393 in 2023.

The police also achieved a significant reduction in pending cases. Jain said pending cases came down to 2,882 by the end of 2025, from 35,396 cases pending at the beginning of 2021. The quality of investigations improved, with the charge sheet filing rate rising to 68.34 per cent in 2025, up from 42.56 per cent in 2024 and 19.13 per cent in 2023. The conviction rate increased from 4 per cent in 2021 to 28.5 per cent in 2025, while cases registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita recorded a conviction rate of 86.08 per cent.

Crimes against property also declined, with 1,854 cases registered in 2025 compared to 2,804 cases in 2024. Vehicle theft cases dropped sharply to 553 from 1,118 in the previous year. Police recovered 1,159 stolen mobile phones during the year, with 203 arrests made in mobile theft cases.

On the narcotics front, Jain said 406 drug-related cases were registered in 2025, leading to the arrest of 555 persons. The total market value of seized contraband was estimated at ₹28.86 crore.

Officials said the combined impact of strict enforcement, improved investigations and sustained monitoring has strengthened public safety in Guwahati and across Assam, particularly during high-risk periods such as New Year’s Eve.