There is an undeniable allure to the Northeast that attracts people from every corner of the globe.

Be it the air, the eight states, the multitude of picturesque locations within, or the inviting distinctiveness in cultures and traditions, Northeast has evolved as a major tourism hub over the years, courtesy of development, promotion and infrastructure management.

The sprawling state of Assam has secured its place among top-ranked destinations and has been included in international lists as one of the must-visit places of 2025.

In the prestigious New York Times Travel's list, Assam, ranked fourth among 52 destinations, has been described as a 'tour ancient burial mounds in an often overlooked corner of India'. The list sports a mesmerising image of the Kamakhya Temple, sided with a description of the state's rich heritage and culture.

The New York Times mentions Assam as a remote, culturally distinct and comparatively crowd-free region, located near the borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, serving as a gateway to Northeast India.

Further lauding the state's "international recognition and increased accessibility," the description sheds light on the inscription of Charaideo Moidams, or Pyramids of Assam as a UNESCO World Heritage site, further touching on tea gardens, the Kaziranga National Park as well as improved infrastructure in the region.

Attributing Assam's development to improved law and order in the state, the Secretary of the Tourism Department, Padmapani Bora, highlights a stark contrast between the past and the present situation.

Speaking to India Today NE, he says, "For the last couple of years, footfall has increased in Assam. Due to improved law and order in the state, people now trust the idea of vacationing here. Earlier, the projection was different."

Bora reiterates that the state offers a favorable atmosphere for tourists, crediting this to constant promotion and the pursuit of making Assam a key destination.

Furthermore, he explains that the state achieved significant breakthroughs following a series of roadshows conducted in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. These efforts, along with active participation in tourism fairs held in Ahmedabad, Goa, Kolkata, Odisha, and other locations, facilitated interactions with people and stakeholders.

He also exalts the combined efforts of the Government of Assam and the tourism department, which have contributed to a boost in the tourism ecosystem.

Highlighting the trajectory in Assam's tourism sector, the tourism secretary shares that the number of international visitors surged from 7,000–8,000 in 2022 to 17,000–18,000 in 2023, further reaching a figure of a whopping 26,000 travelers by March 2024.

Assam made a remarkable entry into the top 5 destinations, securing a coveted spot in the NY Times list. While the number one position was claimed by the southwest of England, followed by the iconic Galápagos Islands in Ecuador and the renowned museums of New York City, Assam emerged as a standout. It is closely followed by Thailand, often referred to as Asia’s ‘White Lotus’.

Promoting tourism goes hand in hand with the need to preserve the culture and heritage that form its very foundation.

The mighty Brahmaputra, a key factor in Assam's tourism appeal, must have its heritage safeguarded. Addressing this, the tourism department secretary emphasises the importance of preserving Assam's uniqueness and history while integrating modern amenities like water and adventure sports.

Speaking with pride about the Brahmaputra Heritage Centre, a landmark spot for the state, Bora remarks, "We are enhancing the beauty of the river while preserving its heritage. The Smart City project will symbolise the entire Northeast with eight gates, each representing one of the eight states and their cultural heritage."

He further asserts that the Assam government has been proactive in offering support for pilgrimage during the Ambubachi mela.

As for tourist facilities such as accommodations and guided tours, particularly those equipped with multilingual guides, Bora states that the government is actively addressing these needs to ensure improved services and decent accommodations. "We already have guides registered with the department; however, we are working on a mechanism to engage guides fluent in multiple languages," he adds.

Bora highlights that when the Charaideo Maidam was included in the UNESCO World Heritage list, nearly 16 international bloggers and stakeholders visited the site. Tour guides were engaged for the occasion, and their efforts received excellent feedback. "We have potential, but we need to enhance our capacity," he explains.

While no festival can sustain its charm indefinitely, the government is striving to ensure that other attractions across the state — national parks, monasteries, temples, river rafting facilities, tea tourism, among others — gain momentum. Together, these elements form the backbone of Assam’s thriving tourism.

Bora connects all aspects of tourism to its ripple effect on economic growth and state revenue. “Guwahati is evolving into a rapidly growing city, creating opportunities for people and stakeholders,” he says. “Everyone is benefiting holistically — be it safari operators, tour organisers, or drivers.”

Not only does the revered Kamakhya Temple enhance Assam’s allure, but places like the Umananda Temple, Chandubi Lake, and the silk city of Sualkuchi recognised as the ‘Best Tourism Village’ in the craft category by the Ministry of Tourism — also contribute significantly.

Bora’s remarks follow Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent visit to Mumbai, where he engaged with industrialists and extended invitations to the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Conclave, scheduled for February 2025. Sarma also met with Tata Trusts Chairman, Noel Tata during his trip and extended an invitation.

On this, the tourism department secretary highlights its potential as a key platform for investors. He further reveals that, during a press conference in Mumbai, the chief minister emphasised Assam’s core strengths by actively promoting sectors such as tourism, defence, semiconductors, and hydrocarbons — pillars that collectively define the vision of 'Advantage Assam.’

The future of Assam's tourism shines brightly with a slew of ambitious projects on the list.