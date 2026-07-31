Newborn baby's body recovered near fuel station in Assam's Haflong

The body of a newborn baby was recovered near an Indian Oil fuel station at Lower Haflong under Haflong Police Station in Assam's Dima Hasao district on July 31.

According to preliminary information, the infant is believed to have been around six to seven months old. Police suspect that the body was abandoned at the location during the night by unidentified person(s).

Local residents spotted the body early on Friday morning and immediately informed the police. A team from Haflong Police Station reached the spot, recovered the body and initiated the necessary legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

The body has been sent for further examination, and authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.