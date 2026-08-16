Newborn found abandoned in forested area of Guwahati, rescued by locals

A newborn baby was found abandoned in a forested area at Udaygiri Path in Devkota Nagar under Maligaon in Guwahati, Assam on August 16.

According to reports, local residents noticed the newborn hanging from a tree in the area and immediately alerted others. The baby was found alive and was safely rescued by the residents.

Police were informed following the rescue and reached the spot. The newborn was subsequently taken to safety, while officials began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The identity of the person or persons who allegedly abandoned the baby at the location has not yet been established. Police are also investigating when and how the newborn was left in the forested area.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continu