Newborn girl allegedly killed, buried by mother in Assam’s Dhemaji; parents arrested

A newborn girl was allegedly killed and buried by her mother shortly after birth in Assam’s Dhemaji district, police said on September 24.

The incident reportedly took place around three days ago at Moridhal Kathalguri village, where the infant was allegedly killed soon after birth and buried in a pit dug behind the family’s house.

The incident came to light after villagers noticed the burial site and exhumed the body. They reportedly found a rope tied around the infant’s neck, a senior police officer said.

Police were informed following the discovery, and a team reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Both parents of the newborn have been arrested in connection with the case, the officer said.

“The team reached the spot after being informed by villagers and started an investigation. Both parents have been arrested in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

Police are probing the motive behind the alleged killing.

According to the officer, neighbours claimed that the couple already had a daughter and wanted a boy. However, police have not yet established this as the motive and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.