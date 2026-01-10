Newborn's body found abandoned in Assam's Dhubri, sparks public outcry

A tragic discovery at Jogamaya Ghat in Assam’s Dhubri town triggered shock and outrage on Saturday, January 10 evening after the body of a newborn girl was found abandoned at the riverside, prompting police action and renewed concerns over child welfare and accountability.



According to local sources, the infant, with a navel clip still attached to the umbilical cord stump, was found dead shortly after a marine engine boat, reportedly bound for Salmara, departed from the ghat. Moments later, residents noticed the newborn lying abandoned at the site, sending shockwaves through the locality and drawing a large crowd to the area.



The discovery led to a tense and chaotic situation as distraught locals gathered at the ghat, expressing anguish and anger over the incident. Citizens immediately informed the authorities, following which Dhubri Sadar Police swung into action.



Officer-in-Charge of Dhubri Sadar Police Station, Pritam Das, arrived at the spot along with a police team. The area was secured, and the body of the newborn was taken into custody and sent to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.



Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining all possible angles, including the timing and passenger details of the Salmara-bound boat, to determine whether there is any link between the vessel’s departure and the abandonment of the infant.