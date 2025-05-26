Gautam Gambhir, the newly appointed head coach of the Indian national cricket team, visited the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Monday, May 26 morning.







Touching down in the Assam capital earlier in the day, Gambhir proceeded directly to the temple complex from the airport, where he offered prayers and sought divine blessings before formally stepping into his high-profile coaching role.





The visit, though brief, held profound personal significance for the former India opener, who is set to return to Delhi by approximately 1 PM the same day. Gambhir’s spiritual detour underscores his reverence for tradition and belief in seeking divine grace ahead of crucial responsibilities.





The Kamakhya Temple, located atop the Nilachal Hills, is considered one of the most sacred Shakti Peethas in the country and attracts thousands of devotees each year, particularly during significant transitions and milestones.