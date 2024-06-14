The recently established Kokrajhar Medical College Hospital (KMCH) in the Bodoland Territorial Region is grappling with a severe crisis that threatens its accreditation by the National Medical Council (NMC). This alarming situation was brought to light by Urkhao Gwra Brahma, the Assam cabinet minister and Chairman of the KMCH management Committee.

The NMC has slapped a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on KMCH for failing to comply with its guidelines for the 2023-24 academic session. The primary issue lies in the hospital's patient intake. While KMCH has an intake capacity of 100 students, the NMC mandates a daily patient footfall of 800. However, the hospital is currently registering only about 300 patients per day, falling significantly short of the required threshold.

Consequently, the NMC has not only imposed the hefty fine but has also recommended reducing the student intake capacity to 50. If these issues remain unresolved, KMCH risks losing its NMC accreditation, jeopardising its future operations.

Adding to the woes, the proposed amalgamation of KMCH with the Rupnath Brahma Civil Hospital (RNB) has sparked public protests in Kokrajhar. Cabinet Minister UG Brahma has strongly condemned the agitation, highlighting the need for public support during this critical juncture.

In a desperate appeal, KMCH Principal Atul Ch Baro has urged the local community to cooperate and ensure the survival and future of the medical college. He emphasised the importance of community support in addressing the current crisis, improving patient intake, and maintaining the college's accreditation and functionality.

The KMCH administration is now under immense pressure to swiftly rectify these issues and avoid further penalties or potential disruptions to the college's operations.