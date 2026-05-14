Newly elected Boko–Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh tours Assam–Meghalaya border areas, reviews civic issues

Newly elected Boko–Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh on Thursday, May 14 conducted an extensive visit to several Assam–Meghalaya border areas to assess local issues and interact with residents.

The day-long tour was attended by Sonaram Rabha, Chairman of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Executive Member Sumit Rabha, Boko–Chaygaon Co-District Commissioner Priyanshu Bhardwaj, Assistant CDC Raben Deuri, Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Dhruba Baruah, PWD Sub-Divisional Officer Saifuddin Ahmed, Water Resources Department Executive Engineer Pranab Chetia, along with several officials and local residents.

During the visit to Lalmatia, the MLA inspected the partially functioning Model Hospital, where health workers and local residents raised concerns over the shortage of doctors and staff. Residents urged the government to ensure adequate appointments to improve healthcare services in the area.

Mesh later visited Hahim, where prolonged erosion caused by the Hahim river has reportedly affected farmland, homes and livelihoods over several years. Expressing concern over the situation, he discussed possible long-term measures with officials of the Water Resources Department and called for immediate intervention to control the erosion.

In the Lampi area, the MLA inspected schools where villagers highlighted the need for additional teachers and improvement of educational infrastructure. At the Lampi health centre, residents informed the visiting team that medical personnel visit only once a week, compelling patients to travel nearly 40 kilometres to the Boko Primary Health Centre for treatment.

Road connectivity issues also featured prominently during the discussions. Officials informed the MLA that repair work on the road leading to Upper Lampi had remained stalled due to obstruction from a section of residents from neighbouring Meghalaya, despite there being no official restriction from the Meghalaya government.

Contractors reportedly informed the visiting delegation that written clearance from the Meghalaya Police had not been provided, resulting in the suspension of construction work. Mesh assured residents that necessary steps would be taken to resume the repair work at the earliest.

The visit focused on long-standing concerns related to healthcare, education, erosion control and infrastructure development in the Assam–Meghalaya border belt, with the MLA assuring early intervention to address the grievances raised by residents.