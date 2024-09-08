As the festive season approaches, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has announced the introduction of three pairs of special trains to address the anticipated rise in passenger demand during the Puja celebrations. These special services aim to ensure smoother travel for devotees and holidaymakers journeying to various destinations.

The three festive trains will connect key routes, including Katihar – Amritsar – Katihar, Rangapara North – Prayagraj Jn. – Rangapara North, and Narangi – Gorakhpur – Narangi. The move comes as NF Railway anticipates heavy passenger traffic during the Puja period and seeks to provide enhanced connectivity across these high-demand routes.

Service 1: Katihar – Amritsar Special

Train No. 05736, the Katihar-Amritsar Festive Special, will begin its service on September 18, 2024, with 11 scheduled trips until November 27, 2024. The train will depart Katihar at 21:00 every Wednesday, arriving in Amritsar at 09:45 on Friday. On the return journey, Train No. 05735 will leave Amritsar at 13:25 every Friday, from September 20 to November 29, 2024, reaching Katihar at 23:45 the following day. Passengers on this route will have access to important stops at Arariya Court, Darbhanga Jn., Gorakhpur Jn., Bareilly, Roorkee, and Jalandhar City, among others.

Service 2: Rangapara North – Prayagraj Special

Train No. 05831, operating between Rangapara North and Prayagraj Jn., will provide 10 trips, starting on September 29, 2024, and continuing until December 1, 2024. Departing Rangapara North at 09:00 every Sunday, the train will reach Prayagraj Jn. at 12:40 the next day. The return service, Train No. 05832, will depart Prayagraj Jn. at 17:40 every Monday from September 30 to December 2, 2024, arriving in Rangapara North at 22:50 the following day. This train will stop at major stations such as Rangiya Jn., New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Patliputra, and Buxar.

Service 3: Narangi – Gorakhpur Special

The third festive train, Train No. 05633, will cater to the Narangi-Gorakhpur route, operating four trips starting from October 3 to October 24, 2024. It will leave Narangi at 13:20 every Thursday and reach Gorakhpur by 13:00 the next day. On its return, Train No. 05634 will depart Gorakhpur at 20:55 every Friday between October 4 and October 25, 2024, and arrive in Narangi at 23:10 the following day. The train will halt at significant stations, including Rangiya Jn., New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Barauni Jn., Chhapra, and Siwan Jn..

Passengers seeking further information regarding the train stoppages and schedules are encouraged to visit the official IRCTC website or refer to updates published in newspapers and on NF Railway's social media channels. Travelers are advised to verify the details before planning their journeys to ensure a hassle-free travel experience during the festive rush.