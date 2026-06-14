NF Railway engineer arrested by CBI for allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 bribe in Assam's Silchar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 14 has arrested a Senior Section Engineer (SSE) of the Carriage and Wagon Department of the Northeast Frontier Railway in Silchar, Assam, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor.

According to the CBI, the accused engineer allegedly demanded the bribe for clearing a pending bill worth approximately Rs 20 lakh related to work already executed by the complainant-contractor.

The agency registered an instant case on June 13 and laid a trap following the complaint. The accused was allegedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 20,000 as illegal gratification, equivalent to one per cent of the pending bill amount.

"The accused demanded one per cent of the total pending bill amount for processing and clearing the bill," the CBI said in a statement.

Following the arrest, the accused was scheduled to be produced before the competent court in Guwahati. The CBI also conducted searches at the engineer's residence as part of the investigation.

The anti-corruption agency said further investigation into the case is underway.