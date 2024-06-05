In the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, which brought over 1000mm of rain in just three days, North Frontier (N.F.) Railway officials have been working tirelessly to ensure the continuous supply of essential commodities and the operation of passenger trains across the Northeast.

The cyclone caused severe flooding, overwhelming railway assets and leading to the overflow of rivers, yet the dedicated efforts of the railway staff have kept vital supply lines open to states including Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and the South Assam districts.

N.F. Railway officials and workers adopted a war footing approach, operating 24x7 to manage the crisis. Their swift response included repairing damaged tracks, restoring communication lines, and ensuring the safety of both goods and passenger trains.

This relentless effort has been crucial in maintaining the flow of essential items such as food, medicine, and other necessary goods to the affected regions.

The impact of Cyclone Remal has been widespread, with significant damage to infrastructure and the inundation of numerous areas. Despite these challenges, the NF Railway's proactive measures have mitigated the potential for severe shortages in the Northeast.

The officials' commitment to service during this crisis has been commendable, showcasing their resilience and dedication to public service.