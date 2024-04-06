To meet the increasing demand for linens in trains, state-of-the-art laundry care centres have been established at Guwahati, Katihar and Alipurduar under the jurisdiction of NF Railway.

In a bid to meet the escalating requirements of linens and provide best-in-class service to our passengers, a state-of-the-art laundry care centre has been set up in Guwahati, Katihar & Alipurduar under the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway.



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The laundry at Guwahati has a production capacity of 16,000 bedroll packets per day. Similarly, Katihar and Alipurduar have a production capacity of 2,000 & 2,100 bedroll packets per day respectively.

This will cater for the growing linen requirements of Guwahati-based trains like Amarnath Express, Lokmanya Tilak Express, Avadh Assam Express etc., Kamakhya-based trains like Northeast Express, Brahmaputra Mail etc., Alipurduar based trains like Sikkim Mahananda Express and Katihar based trains like Amrapali Express, Champaran Humsafar Express etc.