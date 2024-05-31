As a part of the policy of Indian Railways to protect wild life species including the rare and endangered one, NF Railway is committed to take appropriate steps towards that end.

Wherever in the country, railway lines pass through forest area or sanctuaries, necessary steps are taken to prevent mishaps.

Railway line that passes through the Gibbon sanctuary in the Jorhat district of Assam inhabitates the rare Hollock Gibbon. These apes are highly arboreal species.

So, N. F. Railway is taking measures to enable these species crossing the railway track that bifurcate the sanctuary.In consultation with Assam State Forest Department, Wildlife Institute of India and all stakeholders it has been decided to install Canopy Bridges inside the sanctuary.



Also Read: Northeastern states isolated as rain-flooded train tracks disrupt rail connectivity



These Canopy Bridges will be installed at several identified points to facilitate the easy access of arboreal species for movement from one part of the railway track to the other.

Assam State Forest Department has already submitted design with estimate for installation of Canopy Bridges over the railway tracks. The design was prepared by Wildlife Institute of India in consultation with N. F. Railway. N. F. Railway has already deposited the estimated amount in the month of February, 2024 for installation of the Canopy Bridge by the forest department of Assam.

The ends of the Canopy Bridges as well as the knots will be secured and clamped/tightened using appropriate and high-grade fastening materials and techniques.

As a fail-safemechanism, safety nets will be installed below the main twin-rope bridge to save the species, accidentally falling off the bridges. The Canopy Rope Bridges will be installed in such a way that, over the long-term natural elements like lianas and creepers will be guided along the rope bridges so as to help them creep and form part of a hybrid (or semi-artificial) design centred around the ropecanopy bridge.

N. F. Railway in consultation with the forest department of the respective state are taking necessary steps as suggested at every possible location to protect the endangered species from being extinct.