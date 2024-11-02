The Northeast Frontier Railway has announced the operation of additional festive special trains to accommodate the increasing demand from passengers during the ongoing festive season.

This initiative aims to ensure a comfortable travel experience for passengers.

Train number 05629, a one-way special from Agartala to Secunderabad, will leave Agartala at 06:20 hours on 3rd November 2024, arriving in Secunderabad at 16:15 hours on the third day. Another one-way special, train number 04619, will depart Agartala for Firozpur Cantt. at 14:10 hours on the same day, reaching its destination at 21:40 hours on the third day.

For those travelling between Ludhiana and New Jalpaiguri, train number 04696 will depart Ludhiana at 22:15 hours on 2nd November 2024, arriving in New Jalpaiguri at 05:10 hours on the third day. The return journey, train number 04695, will leave New Jalpaiguri at 10:00 hours on 4th November 2024 and reach Ludhiana at 16:55 hours the following day.



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Additionally, train number 01081, a festive special from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Agartala, is scheduled to depart at 15:30 hours on 3rd November 2024, arriving at 07:40 hours on 6th November 2024.

In the reverse direction, train number 01082 will leave Agartala at 15:10 hours on 7th November 2024, reaching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08:20 hours on 10th November 2024.

To cater to Chhath Puja devotees heading for a holy bath in the Ganga, two DEMU special trains will run between Katihar and Manihari. The first train will depart Katihar daily at 21:15 hours from 2nd to 5th November 2024, reaching Manihari at 22:00 hours. The return journey will commence from Manihari at 23:45 hours, arriving in Katihar at 00:30 hours.

The second special train will leave Katihar daily at 01:30 hours from 3rd to 6th November 2024, reaching Manihari at 02:15 hours. The return trip will start from Manihari at 04:00 hours, arriving in Katihar at 04:45 hours.

Detailed information regarding the stoppages and timings of these special trains is available on the IRCTC website and is being circulated through various newspapers and N. F. Railway's social media platforms. Passengers are advised to verify the details before planning their journeys.