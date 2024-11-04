The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has installed 588 QR code machines at booking counters across its five divisions—Katihar, Rangiya, Alipurduar, Lumding and Tinsukia. This initiative aims to enhance convenience for travelers during the ongoing festive season, enabling seamless digital payments and reducing long queues at ticket counters.

The strategic distribution of the QR code machines includes 167 units in Katihar, 96 in Alipurduar, 87 in Rangiya, 175 in Lumding, and 63 in Tinsukia. As the number of passengers surges during festivals, the QR code machines will allow travelers to bypass cash transactions, significantly expediting the ticket purchasing process. This transition not only enhances customer convenience but also adheres to safety protocols by minimizing cash handling, ultimately ensuring a smoother travel experience.

With the NFR's recent introduction of special trains to cater to the increased passenger demand, the availability of these machines is particularly timely. Travelers can now book tickets via various digital platforms and simply scan their QR codes at the station to obtain their tickets without any physical interaction. This innovative approach is expected to drastically reduce queues at booking counters, thereby promoting faster and more secure transactions.

The QR code initiative aligns with the Indian government's ‘Digital India’ vision, which emphasizes contactless ticketing, cashless transactions, and an overall improved customer experience. Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, urged all rail users to embrace these cashless ticketing facilities and actively participate in this digital transformation of Indian Railways.

Previously, NFR had implemented a mobile app-based ticketing system through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app, allowing passengers to purchase unreserved tickets from the comfort of their homes.