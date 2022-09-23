The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway on September 23 said that it will operate a new tri-weekly AC passenger between the New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling-New Jalpaiguri sections of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.

According to a statement released by NF Railway, Train No. 52539 (New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling), an AC passenger train, will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 10:00 am every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday starting on September 26, 2022, and will arrive at 6:30 pm in Darjeeling on the same day.

Starting on September 27, 2022, Train No. 52538 (Darjeeling to New Jalpaiguri), an AC passenger train, would leave Darjeeling at 9:10 am every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday to reach New Jalpaiguri at 4:35 pm on the same day.

The AC passenger train will stop at the stations of Siliguri Jn, Sukna, Rongtong, Tindharia, Gayabari, Mahanadi, Kurseong, Tung, Sonada, and Ghum throughout its two-way trip.

''It will run with one AC vista dome coach consisting of 15 seats, one AC restaurant, and a power car consisting of eight seats,'' the statement added.