The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has reached a significant milestone in its electrification drive, marking notable progress towards Indian Railways’ vision of achieving 100 per cent electrification and net-zero carbon emissions.

As of November 2024, the NF Railway has electrified 2,827.74 Route Kilometres (RKM), completing over 66% of its ambitious target of 4,260.52 RKM. This reflects remarkable annual advancements in modernizing the rail infrastructure across the northeastern region.

Electrification spans multiple divisions under NF Railway, with Lumding (986.76 RKM), Katihar (747.12 RKM), Alipurduar (618.75 RKM), Rangiya (433.8 RKM), and Tinsukia (41.31 RKM) leading the way. Assam tops the state-wise chart with 1,401.46 RKM electrified, followed by West Bengal (935.94 RKM), Bihar (318.87 RKM), and Tripura (151.58 RKM). Electrification efforts have also commenced in Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur, underscoring a commitment to equitable infrastructure development across the northeastern states.

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In the 2023-24 fiscal year alone, NF Railway completed electrification of 921.62 RKM, with an additional 244.6 RKM achieved in the current financial year by November. Looking ahead, the railway targets an ambitious 1,573 RKM of electrification in the 2024-25 financial year, advancing closer to its overall goal.

This large-scale electrification initiative is being executed by renowned agencies including Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON), Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), and NF Railway/Construction. The completed projects promise numerous benefits such as environmentally friendly rail operations, reduced dependence on fossil fuels, and improved train punctuality and speeds due to seamless traction transitions.