The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to resume train service connectivity with Dangari, India's easternmost station, on April 12, 2022. The Tinsukia – Dangari DEMU Special train service had previously been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that the situation has been brought under control on a national scale, almost all train services are being resumed on a daily basis. As a result, train services will resume next week for the convenience of commuters from the Makum-Dangari region.

Train No. 07904 (Tinsukia - Dangari DEMU Special), will depart from Tinsukia railway station at 04:30 hours and will operate six days a week (except Sunday) from Tuesday, 12th of April, 2022. The special train will reach its destination at Dangari at 06:00 hours via Makum Jn., Barahapjan, Hansara, Doomdooma Town, Rupai and Talap stations.

Train No. 07905 (Dangari - Tinsukia DEMU Special), will start its journey from Dangari railway station at 06:30 hours on same day i.e. Tuesday, 12th of April, 2022. The special train will also serve for six days a week (except Sunday) from Dangari railway station and will run via the above mentioned stations in a reverse direction to reach its destination Tinsukia railway station, at 08:00 hours, same day.

NF Railway has made it possible for passengers to purchase on-board railway tickets during their journey by this train. As NF Railway discourages passengers from travelling without a ticket, this facility will allow commuters to obtain journey tickets even while on the train.