NF Railway to resume train services with Eastern most station of country
The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to resume train service connectivity with Dangari, India's easternmost station, on April 12, 2022. The Tinsukia – Dangari DEMU Special train service had previously been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that the situation has been brought under control on a national scale, almost all train services are being resumed on a daily basis. As a result, train services will resume next week for the convenience of commuters from the Makum-Dangari region.
Train No. 07904 (Tinsukia - Dangari DEMU Special), will depart from Tinsukia railway station at 04:30 hours and will operate six days a week (except Sunday) from Tuesday, 12th of April, 2022. The special train will reach its destination at Dangari at 06:00 hours via Makum Jn., Barahapjan, Hansara, Doomdooma Town, Rupai and Talap stations.
Train No. 07905 (Dangari - Tinsukia DEMU Special), will start its journey from Dangari railway station at 06:30 hours on same day i.e. Tuesday, 12th of April, 2022. The special train will also serve for six days a week (except Sunday) from Dangari railway station and will run via the above mentioned stations in a reverse direction to reach its destination Tinsukia railway station, at 08:00 hours, same day.
NF Railway has made it possible for passengers to purchase on-board railway tickets during their journey by this train. As NF Railway discourages passengers from travelling without a ticket, this facility will allow commuters to obtain journey tickets even while on the train.
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