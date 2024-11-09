On 10th November, 2024,eight numbers of special train services will operate over NFR to accommodate theongoing rush of passengers at railway stations forChhath festival.

Details of special trains for 10th November 2024:

 Train No. 05744 (Katihar-Chhapra) special will depart from Katihar at 16:00hrs to reach Chhapra at 00:20 hrs. next day.

 Train No. 07541 (Katihar-DauramMadhepura) special will depart from Katihar at 19:00hrs to reach DauramMadhepura at 22:00 hrs. next day.

 Train No. 07540 (Katihar-Manihari) special will depart from Katihar at 20:30 hrs to reach Manihari at 21:30 hrs.

 Train No. 05742 (New Jalpaiguri-Gomti Nagar) special will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 08:00hrs to reach Gomti Nagar at 07:15 hrs. next day.



Also Read: Six Bangladeshi nationals, including three transgender individuals detained in Tripura en route to Mumbai

 Train No. 01666 (Agartala - Rani Kamalapati) special will depart from Agartala at 17:20 hrs to reach Rani Kamalapati at 16:35 hrs. on 12th November, 2024.

 Train No. 05831 (Rangapara North - Prayagraj) special will depart from Rangapara North at 09:00 hrs to reach Prayagraj at 12:40 hrs. on 11th November, 2024.

 Train No. 05672 (Anand Vihar Terminal- Guwahati) special departing from Anand Vihar Terminalat 23:45 hrs will reach Guwahatiat 14:15 hrs. on 10th November, 2024.

 Train No. 01066 (Agartala - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 15:10 hrs to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08:25 hrs. on 13th November, 2024.

Extensive arrangements have been made at stations for the convenience of passengers. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is ensuring organized& smooth boarding arrangements for passengers into trains at stations.

Main stations have designated waiting areas with public announcement systems, train display boards, seating areas, and CCTV cameras for passenger’s convenience. For updated details and information, the passengers are requested to visit various social media platforms of NFR.