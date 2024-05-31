In view of the high water level and imposition of speed restrictions between the Jugijan and Jamunamukh sections of the Lumding division under NF Railway, the following trains are being cancelled and partially cancelled as indicated below:

Cancellation of trains commencing journey on 31st May 2024:

> Train No. 15665 (Guwahati - Mariani Jn.) BG Express Train No. 05601 (Guwahati - Lumding) Special

> Train No. 15603 (Guwahati - Ledo) Intercity Express

> Train No. 15604 (Ledo - Guwahati) Intercity Express

> Train No. 15670 (Dibrugarh - Guwahati) Nagaland Express

> Train No. 15817 (Shokhuvi - Naharlagun) Donyi Polo Express



Also Read: NF Railway installs Canopy Bridges to facilitate movement of Hoolock Gibbons in Assam

Partial cancellation of trains:

Train no. 13173 (Sealdah Agartala) Kanchanjunga Express commencing journey on 30th May 2024 will be short-terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Agartala.

Train no. 15927 (Rangiya New Tinsukia) Express commencing journey on 31st May 2024 will be short-terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and New Tinsukia.

Train no. 05606 (Shokhuvi Guwahati) Passenger commencing journey on 31st May 2024 will be short terminated at Lumding and will remain cancelled between Lumding and Guwahati. Train No. 15666 (Mariani Jn. Guwahati) Express commencing journey on 31st May 2024 will be short-terminated at Furkating Junction and will remain cancelled between Furkating Junction and Guwahati.

Train No. 15968 (Ledo Rangiya) Express commencing journey on 31st May 2024 will be short-terminated at Furkating Junction and will remain cancelled between Furkating Junction and Rangiya.

Train No. 15669 (Guwahati Dibrugarh) Nagaland Express commencing journey on 31st May 2024 will be short originated from Dimapur and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Dimapur.