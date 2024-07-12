In response to a video complaint posted on social media by a concerned citizen (@trainwalebhaiya), highlighting the irresponsible disposal of garbage from the pantry car of Avadh Assam Express on July 11, the Tinsukia Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) swiftly took decisive action.

Upon receiving the complaint, the DRM of Tinsukia Division, responsible for the maintenance and operational integrity of the Avadh Assam Express, promptly coordinated with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to levy a significant fine of Rs 15,000 against the licensee involved.



Additionally, a stern warning was issued to ensure strict adherence to cleanliness protocols on all trains.



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Furthermore, in a collaborative effort with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the East Central Railway, where the incident occurred, swift action was taken to identify and apprehend the contractual staff responsible for this misconduct. The pantry car employee in question has been arrested, and a case has been registered under the Railway Act to ensure accountability and deter such behaviour in the future.

Indian Railways is committed to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and operational discipline across all trains.

Passengers and stakeholders are encouraged to continue reporting any such incidents for immediate redressal, reaffirming the Indian Railways' dedication to ensuring a clean and safe travel environment for all.