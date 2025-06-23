NFR deploys special trains, 24x7 services for Ambubachi Mela pilgrims

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has rolled out a comprehensive set of measures to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for pilgrims arriving in Guwahati to attend the Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya Temple, one of the region’s most important spiritual events.

To accommodate the massive influx of devotees, NFR has set up round-the-clock special ticket counters at both Kamakhya and Guwahati stations, expediting the ticketing process for thousands of visitors.

In a humanitarian gesture, the NFR Women’s Welfare Organisation (NFRWWO), led by Mrs. Shalini Shrivastava, has launched a food and water distribution drive at Kamakhya station and surrounding areas. Pilgrims are being provided hygienically packed meals and drinking water, ensuring their comfort amid the crowd and summer heat.

To manage the extra rush of passengers, NFR will operate two pairs of unreserved special trains:

Train No. 05672/05671 Guwahati – Alipurduar Junction – Guwahati Special

Guwahati to Alipurduar: Departs daily at 19:25 hrs from June 22 to June 26, arrives at 04:00 hrs next day



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Alipurduar to Guwahati: Departs daily at 08:00 hrs from June 23 to June 27, arrives at 16:20 hrs same day

Train No. 05698/05697 Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati Special

Guwahati to NJP: Departs at 23:55 hrs on June 26, arrives at 08:15 hrs on June 27

NJP to Guwahati: Departs at 11:15 hrs on June 27, arrives at 19:30 hrs same day

NFR has deployed additional manpower at key stations and pilgrimage points, including extra personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP). Help desks, enquiry booths, and support staff are actively guiding passengers and maintaining public order.

The railway authorities have appealed to pilgrims to cooperate with staff and follow guidelines to ensure a safe and seamless travel experience during the sacred Ambubachi Mela.