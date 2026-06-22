NFR GM reviews Kamakhya Station preparedness for Ambubachi mela rush

As thousands of devotees continue to arrive in Assam for the annual Ambubachi Mela, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, conducted a comprehensive inspection of Kamakhya Railway Station on June 22 to assess passenger management and operational preparedness during the mega religious gathering.

The inspection focused on reviewing facilities and arrangements made for the convenience, safety and security of pilgrims attending the Ambubachi Mela, which is being held from June 22 to 25.

The General Manager examined crowd management measures, passenger amenities, cleanliness, drinking water facilities, medical assistance, help desks and security deployment at the station.

During the visit, Shrivastava interacted with railway officials and frontline staff and reviewed the station's readiness to handle the expected surge in passenger traffic. He stressed the need for constant vigilance, efficient crowd control and prompt assistance to passengers throughout the mela period.

The NFR General Manager also instructed officials to closely monitor passenger movement, maintain coordination with security agencies and civil authorities, and ensure uninterrupted train operations during the festival. He emphasised passenger safety, cleanliness and seamless service delivery while directing staff to provide adequate information and guidance to arriving and departing devotees.

To manage the increased rush of pilgrims, Northeast Frontier Railway has introduced several special unreserved train services connecting Kamakhya with key destinations across Assam and North Bengal. Additionally, the carrying capacity of several regular passenger trains has been temporarily enhanced to accommodate the expected influx of devotees.

Northeast Frontier Railway stated that extensive arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and ensure a safe, comfortable and hassle-free travel experience during the Ambubachi Mela.

