The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) organised a ‘Jan Samvad’ programme at Lumding Railway Station on October 26 to directly engage with passengers, address their concerns and gather suggestions for improving railway services.

The outreach programme was attended by Lumding Division’s Senior Divisional Railway Commercial Manager (SRDCM) Dhruvajyoti Nath, along with officials and staff from various railway departments.

The initiative aimed to provide passengers with a platform to share their complaints, suggestions and concerns, enabling railway authorities to identify gaps in existing services and explore areas for improvement.

Officials sought feedback on station facilities, cleanliness and passengers’ overall travel experience. The inputs collected during the interaction are expected to help the railway administration assess service-related issues and improve passenger amenities.

Passenger safety was another key focus of the programme. Travellers were urged to exercise caution while boarding and alighting from trains, avoid crossing railway tracks, maintain cleanliness on station premises and protect railway property.

The importance of following railway safety regulations and cooperating with railway staff was also highlighted during the interaction.

Through the ‘Jan Samvad’ initiative, NFR aims to strengthen communication between passengers and railway officials and make railway services more responsive to public needs.